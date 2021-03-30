Luella Mae Wilson, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her home in St. Joseph.

She was born February 17, 1927, in Amazonia, Misouri, daughter of Hazel and Roy Boling, and raised by her grandparents, Andrew and Cora Cobb.

She attended Lafayette High School. Luella married Gilbert in 1946, in Troy, Kansas.

She was an animal lover, having many pets throughout the years and she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the former King Hill Baptist Church.

Luella was preceded in death by husband, Gilbert Wilson in 1994; her parents, Roy Boling and Hazel Boling-Skinner; sons, Dennis Wilson and Michael Wilson; infant grandson, Mark Edward Wilson; son-in-law, David Eugene Hurd; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Wilson.

Survivors include: daughter, Linda Rae Hurd of St. Joseph, son, Roger Wilson; grandsons, Tim, David, Chad, Doug, Ken, and Dustin; granddaughters, Amy, Suze, Carri, Heather; many great and great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Laveta Wilson; special cousins, Cindy Scott, Pam Thornton, Margaret Sheehan; and numerous nieces and nephews; and other extended family.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Kevin Griffin officiating.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Hospital or Friends of the Animal Shelter.

