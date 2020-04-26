Leroy Wilson, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.

He was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Wathena, Kansas.

Leroy married Karen Ann Jennings Aug. 9, 1969. She survives of the home.

He was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as Deacon for 32 years.

Leroy was a volunteer at Gods Mountain for over 25 years and also a driver for Faith and Action for over five years.

He enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, spending time with his family but most of all sharing his love of God through his interaction with others.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Clarence and Ivah (Roberts) Wilson; brother, Francis Vernon; infant brother; sister, Wanda Lee Wilson.

Additional survivors include: daughter, Elizabeth Pettyjohn (Billy); stepsons, Harold White (Sue) and Odis White; three granddaughters; four great-grandsons; brothers, William Gene Wilson (Flora), Martin W. Wilson; sister, Geneva Joyce Blackburn (Lonnie); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Private Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mr. Wilson's door will be open to the public 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.