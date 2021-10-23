Frank Wilson, a resident of St. Joseph, passed away on Oct. 15, 2021. Frank was son of John Franklin Wilson, Sr., and Shirley Ann Wilson. Frank was born Feb. 11, 1962, and raised in St. Joseph where he attended Central High School.
Frank was an avid carpenter and mechanic. He loved riding his Harley every chance he got, collecting watches and spending time watching NASCAR with his dog Athena.
Frank is preceded in death by his father, John Wilson, Sr., and sister Anna Johnson.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Wilson; daughter, Veronica Leidy-Bever; son-in-law, Ryan Bever; grandchildren, Jalynn Leidy, Tucker Leidy, and Bralie Pedersen; daughter, Janell Carr; son-in-law, Charles Carr; grandchildren, Myles Kline, Ulysses Kline and Aurora Carr; daughter, Tamara Meisinger; son-in-law, Adam Meisinger; granddaughter, Gracie Meisinger; and his sibling, John Wilson, Jr.
The family will hold a visitation at Meierhoffer Funeral Home at 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, Mo 64506 Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
