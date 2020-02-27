Jimmy L. Wilson
GALLATIN, Mo. - Jimmy "Jim" Lafe Wilson, 75, Gallatin, passed away Feb. 25, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Barbara (Holcomb) Wilson, Gallatin; children, Joshua Lafe Wilson (Kelli), Lee's Summit, and Ashley Brooke Wilson Ishmael, Gallatin; grandchildren: Shelby Marie Wilson, Barrett Lafayette Douglas Wilson, and Payton Matthew Ishmael.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, First Christian Church, Gallatin.
Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m., at the church.
Friends may call Friday, Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.