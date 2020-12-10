Jesse William "Bill" Wilson, 97, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born July 14, 1923, in Cameron, Missouri, to Frank and Edith (Butcher) Wilson.

Bill married Mary Louise Jennings Aug. 21, 1943, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

He retired from Boehringer Ingelheim in 1988 as Director of Engineering after 27 years.

He served in the Army from 1944 to 1945 and graduated from Missouri School of Mines & Metallurgy in 1947.

Bill was a Shriner, belonged to the Jesters, Charity Lodge, Elles Lodge, Scottish Rite, Moila Temple and Cycle Unit, and Legion of Honor as well as Ashland Methodist Church.

He taught refrigeration at the Hillyard Vocational School and served on the Board of Examinees for the City of St. Joseph.

Bill enjoyed traveling, dancing, reading, pets, gardening and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank J. Wilson of Wichita, Kansas.

Survivors include: his wife of 77 years, Mary Louise; daughters, Sue Bailey (Jack), Austin, Texas, Lucinda Kerns (Ray), St. Joseph; son, Glen Wilson (Kathy), New Orleans, Louisiana; grandchildren: Shawn Bailey (Jennifer), Denver, Colorado, Danielle Bailey Wilson, Austin, Jeremy Williams (Jessica), Denver; great-grandchildren: Hailey Wilson, Kian, Quinn, Katherine and Collin Bailey, Aidan and Amelia Williams.

The family would like to thank the staff at Living Community and Mosaic for the best care he could receive.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter or the National Alzheimer's Association.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.