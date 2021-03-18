Wilson, Jean 1960-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Jean "Nana" Glasgow Wilson was born May 28, 1960, in St. Joseph.
Jean worked a various restaurants and cafes, as a waitress.
She lived in St. Joseph with her husband, Thomas G. Wilson.
She is also survived by: brother, Jim (Charlene) Glasgow; three sisters: Jackie Muff, Charlene Glasgow and Charlotte Glasgow; two sons, Leo Jason Eaton and Johnny Lee Eaton; two grandkids, Jozee and Titus Eaton; nieces and newphews: Danielle, James, Timmy, Jeremiah, Michael, Joshua, Amanda, Billy and Katy.
She was proceeded in death by: her mother, Margot Joyce Muff; her father, James Andrew Glasgow; and her brother, William Robert Glasgow.
Jean was a fun-loving, free spirit, who was loved by so many and she will never be forgotten.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Funeral services and public livestream: 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.