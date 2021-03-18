Wilson, Jean 1960-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Jean "Nana" Glasgow Wilson was born May 28, 1960, in St. Joseph.

Jean worked a various restaurants and cafes, as a waitress.

She lived in St. Joseph with her husband, Thomas G. Wilson.

She is also survived by: brother, Jim (Charlene) Glasgow; three sisters: Jackie Muff, Charlene Glasgow and Charlotte Glasgow; two sons, Leo Jason Eaton and Johnny Lee Eaton; two grandkids, Jozee and Titus Eaton; nieces and newphews: Danielle, James, Timmy, Jeremiah, Michael, Joshua, Amanda, Billy and Katy.

She was proceeded in death by: her mother, Margot Joyce Muff; her father, James Andrew Glasgow; and her brother, William Robert Glasgow.

Jean was a fun-loving, free spirit, who was loved by so many and she will never be forgotten.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Funeral services and public livestream: 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.