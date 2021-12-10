James R. "Jimmy" Wilson, 57, St. Joseph, passed away, Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, from cancer due to exposure of a popular weedkiller.
He was born May 29, 1964, in St. Joseph, to James and Shirley J. (Danner) Wilson.
Jimmy married Christa Auten Oct. 13, 2013. She survives of the home.
He was a member of Abundant Life Church. Jimmy was in the U.S. Air Force for eight years where he also played baseball and was the catcher for the U.S. Air Force baseball team.
He enjoyed camping, fishing and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, James Wilson.
Additional survivors: include three children; stepson, Chandler Green; five grandchildren; mother, Shirley J. Wilson; sisters, Sondra Simmon (Bill), Diane Sonner (Matt); in-laws, Leslie and Tama Auten; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Abundant Faith Church.
Visitation will be held one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Abundant Life Church.
Services under the direction of Simplify Cremation & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
