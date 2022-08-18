James J. Wilson, 100, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
He was born April 17, 1922, in Atchison, Kansas, to James and Frankie (Brassfield) Wilson. He grew up in Atchison, where he worked in CC Camps during the Depression and later on as a landscaper for Hilligoss Greenhouse.
James was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served in the Pacific during World War II. After his service he held many jobs, including landscaping in California, construction work in Minnesota, working as an over-the-road truck driver, working in a foundry in Atchison, and then in maintenance for many years at Armour & Co. until retirement.
James married Josephine Lankford on Nov. 29, 1973. She preceded him in death on Oct. 5, 2017.
He was a longtime member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon.
James loved to fish and take on DIY projects as well as spend time with family, who appreciated his sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine; his parents; sister, Helen Haworth; and brothers, George and Theodore Wilson.
He is survived by his children, Helen Wilson, Carla Wilson Daniel (Herbert), Calista Pinkney (Nolan), Earl Walker (Carmen), Clint Walker, Comezell Walker, Jamie Lira and Glen Hamilton; grandchildren, Chonte, Ania, James, Joseph, Joshua and Michaela; numerous great-grandchildren; other extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Saturday, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
