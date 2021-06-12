Henry Jefferson Wilson, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

He was born Dec. 21, 1946, in St. Joseph, son of Anna and Irvin Wilson.

He was married to Toni (Downey) Wilson, who preceded him in death.

Henry worked at Smiths Sawmill.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing and playing bingo.

Henry was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Toni Wilson; brothers: Gene, John and Bill Wilson; sisters, Mary Harness and Beverly Bascue; and grandson, River Bradbury.

Survivors include: daughter, Tabitha (Mark) Velez of Craigsville, West Virginia; daughter, Rebecca Thorngren of Mound City, Missouri; sister, Alice Langston of Elwood, Kansas; brother, Herby (Rineta) Wilson of Elwood; grandchildren: Jim Bradbury, Jacob Bradbury, Justin Velez; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home with Graveside Service and Interment following at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Milton Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.