Wilson-Harrison, Terry L. 1961-2021 Garden City, Idaho

GARDEN CITY, Idaho -On March 24, 2021, Terry's angel wings were ready even though our hearts were not.

Terry was born July 27, 1961, in St. Joseph, to James H. Hendrix Sr. and Beverly Everett.

In 1974 her family moved to Meridian, Idaho, where she attended Meridian Jr and Sr High School.

She graduated from West Covina High School in California. In 2001, she graduated from Missouri Western University, with a degree in banking and finance.

Terry married Mark Wilson, they resided in St. Joseph, where they raised two daughters, Tiffany and Samantha. In 2011, Terry moved to Ontario, Oregon, to help care for her mother. Terry reconnected with her high school sweetheart Paul Harrison Jr. Terry worked at Telmate, later known as GTL in Ontario, Oregon.

She also worked for H & R Block in Missouri, Idaho, and Oregon.

Terry is survived by her husband, Paul Harrison Jr.; daughters, Tiffany (Roger) Kieser and Samantha Bittiker; stepchildren, Wanda (Ken), David and Ben; her mother, Beverly Kline; sister, Rita (Steve) Pasha; brother, James Lee (Christy) Hendrix; stepmom, Liz Miller; grandchildren, Dakota, Colton and Kady Bittiker and DeeAnne Kieser; great- granddaughter, Elouise Rae Lynn Bittiker. As well as many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, that she loved as her own. As well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and many cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by her brothers, Steve Hendrix, James H. Hendrix Jr., Jimmy Ray Hendrix; her father, James H. Hendrix Sr.; maternal grandparents, Elizabeth (Betty) and Paul Dudley and Leonard Everett; paternal grandparents, Walter and Mamie Hendrix; stepfather, Ron Dawson; father-in-law, Donald Wilson; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

No Services will be held at this time, a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.