Wilson, Gladys 1947-2021 Ridgeway, Mo.

RIDGEWAY, Mo. - Gladys Wilson, 74, Ridgeway, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at a Liberty, Missouri hospital.
She was born Nov. 22, 1947, in Harrison County, Missouri, the daughter of Martin and Alice (Pointer) Johnson.
On July 17, 1965, she married Harold Wilson in Ridgeway. He survives of the home.
Gladys was a member of the Morris Chapel Church and Kirkley Chapel near Ridgeway.
She was a corrugate handler at Hallmark Corporation. Gladys enjoyed gardening, crocheting and quilting.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Mike Wilson; and two grandsons, Mark Kyle Wilson and Rickey Ray Wilson.
Survivors, in addition to her husband of 56 years, Harold are: a son, Mark Wilson, Ridgeway; daughters, Anita (Steve) Mullin and Mandi Saur, both of Holt, Missouri; seven grandchildren: Kacie, Molly, Vance, Ronnee, Dakota, Breeanna and Jamie; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Neil (Liz) Johnson, Russellville, Arkansas; sister, Glenda Joyce, Ridgeway.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Kirkley Chapel, Ridgeway, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.
Burial will follow in Kirkley Chapel Cemetery, Ridgeway.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Morris Chapel Cemetery and/or Kirkley Chapel Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
