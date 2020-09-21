Wilson, Gary D. 1966-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - Gary D. Wilson was born Aug. 2, 1966, in Bethany, Missouri, the third child of Max and Linda (Shafer) Wilson.

Gary passed away Sept. 17, 2020, at the age of 54.

Gary graduated from Albany R-III High School, class of 1984 and from there, he went to work moving dirt all over the countryside.

On May 23, 1987, Gary married the love of his life, Lisa (Long) Wilson and to this union, two sons were born: Branden and Kevin. Branden and Kevin followed in their father's footsteps in helping with the family business, until his death.

Gary had many passions in life, from fast wheels to having fun and moving dirt, but as Gary softened in life, the only thing he enjoyed more than moving dirt and cracking a good joke was his four granddaughters: Braylen, Adalyn, Rylee and Rory.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Lisa on Jan. 26, 2003; father, Max; and father-in-law, Larry Long.

Survivors: sons, Branden (Tammy) Wilson, and granddaughters, Braylen, Adalyn and Rylee; Kevin Wilson and granddaughter, Rory; mother, Linda Wilson; sister, Nancy (Ron) Hinkle; mother-in-law, Lila Long, all of Albany; brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside Service and Burial: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

The family will receive friends 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, prior to the graveside service at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, where friends may call anytime after 10 a.m. Monday.

Happy Hour following the graveside service at Bar-X, in Albany. The family would like to request everyone wear casual attire.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice and can be mailed to: the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.