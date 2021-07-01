Wilson, Elizabeth J. 1932-2021 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Elizabeth Jeane (Craven) Stagner Wilson, 88, walked through Heaven's gates and received her crown on June 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born Oct. 2, 1932, in Worth County, Missouri, to Clifford Franklin and Neva Maude (Wilkinson) Craven. She was the fourth child of 12 children born to this union.
Jeane attended country schools in Worth County and Gentry County.
Jan. 16, 1949, she married Dale Francis Stagner at Martinsville, Missouri. To this union four daughters were born, Billie Dale, Bonnie Jeane, Bettie Lynn and Barbara Ann. Dale passed away on Nov. 15, 1969.
May 8, 1971, Jeane married Bobby Gale Wilson and was blessed with two more daughters, Sandra Lee and Barbara Louise. Bob passed away on Dec. 13, 2016.
She accepted Jesus as her savior and was baptized on April 25, 1945, at the Union Baptist Church, by Reverend V.F. Walker. Jeane loved Jesus and walked with him through her life sharing his word. Her most infamous title was teacher of children. For over 50 years, Jeane taught bible school, was a secretary, treasurer, prayer coordinator, Sunday School teacher, food ministry, card ministry, nursing home ministry, children's church, the Girl's Auxiliary (G.A.'s) and Royal Ambassadors (R.A.) coordinator and finally Vacation Bible School organizer and driver. Jeane drove countless kids to Vacation Bible School in a green Ford Econoline van (illegally - before the days of seatbelts) just so they could go hear about Jesus.
Jeane started her work outside the home at the Stanberry Cap Factory and for the veterinarian, Dr. Charles Netherton. She was the secretary and treasurer for Brack's Phillip 66 Service Station and the Lone Star County Fun Saddle Club and worked at the Albany Pepsi Cola Bottling Company. One of her most memorable titles was when she owned and operated the Albany Bakery from 1965 to 1967 with the help of her Husband Dale and Mother Neva. Jeane was an AMAZING cook. She was known to hundreds if not a thousand kids as "Grandma Jeane". She opened her house for meals to all her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and any of their friends and church friends. Jeane's life mission was feeding her family, friends and talking about Jesus. Anytime her family needed prayers that she did not already know about, she was the go-to person because everyone thought she had a direct line to God.
Jeane was proceeded in death by her parents; her husbands; her daughters, Billie Dale Stagner Wingfield and Bonnie Jeane Stagner Dietz; along with her brothers, Benny Roll Craven, Charles Wesley Craven, Clifford Mac Craven, Gary Burton Craven, David Paul Craven; and one sister, Kathryn June Craven Want.
Jeane is survived by Bettie (Jim) Lee, Bethany, Missouri; Barbara (Jerry) Popplewell, Barbara (David) Murray, Tonya (Lonny) McCampbell of Albany, Missouri, Sandra Mathews, Ash Grove, Missouri; Todd Stagner, Maryville, Missouri; sisters, Karen Szumiesz of Panama City, Florida; Connie Jennings, Bethany, Missouri; brothers, Ron (Patsy) Craven, Cleveland, Tennessee; Neil (Luise) Craven, Denver, Missouri; Dee (Renate) Craven, Overland Park, Kansas; 10 other grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; and countless other step-grand and great kids.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the chapel. Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Thursday. Memorial Contributions: Albany High School Alumni Association in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
