Eleanor Kay (Surface) Wilson, 80, St. Joseph, passed away April 2, 2020, at Abbey Woods, in St. Joseph.

She was born in St. Joseph on March 15, 1940, to William L. and Gertrude (Enke) Surface.

Kay has resided in St Joseph her entire life. She graduated from Lafayette, class of 1958.

She worked at American National, Mercantile, and First Star banks, as a banking representative. Prior to retiring, she worked at Carriage Square Nursing Home as a receptionist.

Survivors include: her brother, John W. Surface (Janice), St. Joseph; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, Cheryl Anne (Surface) Sheets; brother-in-law, Darwin T. Sheets; and nephew, Jason T. Sheets.

The family wants to extend a special thanks to caregivers at Abbey Woods and Crossroads Hospice for the special care they gave her.

There will be no visitation or services.

She has been cremated under the direction of Simplify Cremations and Funerals, St. Joseph.

She will be buried at a later date.

