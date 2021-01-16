Wilson, Donald R. 1930-2021

Donald R. Wilson 90, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in St Joseph. He was born Jan. 31, 1930, in Grant City, Missouri, son of Ethel and Sanford Wilson.

He worked for the City of St. Joseph Street Department. Donald was an avid cowboy and accomplished horse trainer. He worked with and traded thousands of horses. He was a true cowboy. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and tinkering with his tractors.

Donald was preceded in death by wife, Catherine (Prisoff) Wilson; mother, Ethel Wilson; father, Sanford Wilson; stepfather, DeVoy Christensen; and brother, Dean Wilson.

Survivors include, sister, Gloria (Ed) Schraufek of St. Joseph; stepdaughters, Donna Alvarez of Kansas City, Missouri, and Billie Smith of St. Joseph; son, Mark Donald Wilson, of St Joseph; granddaughters, Samantha Wilson and Tiffany (Roger) Kieser; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Kady, Colton and DeeAnne; a great-great- granddaughter, Elli Ray; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wilson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. There are no services scheduled at this time.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.