Wilson, Charlotte M. 1932-2023 Kingston, Mo.

KINGSTON, Mo. - Charlotte Mae Calhoun Wilson, 90, Kingston, Missouri, passed away on Feb. 18, 2023, at the Daviess County Nursing and Rehab. Center, Gallatin, Missouri, just a few miles from her birthplace.
Charlotte was born on April 20, 1932, in rural Gallatin, to Glen and Mayme (Wilder) Calhoun. She was the youngest of four children and was raised in Altamont, Missouri.
Charlotte married Bob Wilson and they had seven children and later divorced. She lived in Kidder, Missouri, Hamilton, Missouri, and finally her beloved home in Kingston. She worked for and retired from the Stride Rite Shoe Factory, Hamilton, after 30 years of service.
She was an avid fan of the Kidder Pirates and Hamilton Hornets ball teams. She loved to sew and make quilts, garden, volunteer at the Caldwell County Food Pantry, tend to her flowers and watch/feed her birds (and squirrels). Charlotte especially loved the vacations at the family cabin in the Ozarks.
Charlotte had a strong faith in God and was admired for her strength in the face of tragedy. She was the best!
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Kent, Jack, and Tim Wilson; grandson, Cody Wilson; sister, Lucille Kiefer; brother-in-law, Paul Kiefer; and sister-in-law, Ginny Calhoun.
She is survived by two sons, Craig Wilson, Kidder, Jerry (Linda) Wilson, Kidder; two daughters, Cindy (Mike) Huebl, Easton, Missouri, Jill (Rick) Prothero, Kingston; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren; and two siblings, Bill Calhoun, Gladstone, Missouri, and Evelyn Kenny, Gladstone.
Visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Hamilton Baptist Church.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Hamilton Baptist Church.
Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.
Memorials: The Kingston Baptist Church, Kingston. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
