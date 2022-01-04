Wilson, Carolyn 1944-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Carolyn (Sherlock) Wilson, Savannah, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at a local hospital in St. Joseph.
She was born April 9, 1944, in St. Joseph, to Dale and Retha (Law) Sherlock.
She married Dean Wilson in Savannah in 1997, and he survives of the home.
Carolyn graduated from Rosendale high school. She worked for banks and in later years, she became a surgical tech for Heartland Hospital. She was a member of the Sewing-Club at the Christian Church in Savannah.
Carolyn is survived by: her husband, Dean Wilson; son, Brad and Holly Mackey; two stepsons, Russ and Kim Wilson of Clemson South Carolina, and Troy and Robin Wilson of Amana, Iowa; seven grandchildren: Blake Mackey, Bo Mackey, Kade Mackey, and Luke Mackey, Grey Wilson, Matt Wilson and Ben Wilson; three sisters: Janice and Rick Collins of Overland Park, Kansas, Lola Ward of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Rhonda Mann of Overland Park; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jim Sherlock.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.
Visitation and family receiving hour will be 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Funeral Home.
Burial will follow the services at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
