ROSENDALE, Mo. - Carol Wilson, 79, Rosendale, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
She was born June 2, 1942, in St. Joseph, to Paul and Lela (MacDonald) Daniels. She married Lonnie C. Wilson on July 20, 1957.
She worked as an assembler for Whitaker Cable for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Russell Wilson; 10 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her husband, of St. Joseph; son, Lonnie P. Wilson (Sandy) of Country Club, Missouri; grandchildren, Laine Wilson of Sedalia, Missouri, and Karen, Michael and James (Anna) Wilson, all of Phoenix, Arizona; four great-grandchildren.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
