Wilson, Anna G. 1925-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Anna (Ann) G. Wilson, 94, of Cameron, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 24, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 2, 1925, in Boston, Massachusetts, to John and Gertrude (Johnson) Anderson.

Ann married L. Frank Wilson on Aug. 11, 1950, and to that union seven children were born.

She served as the matriarch of her family for over 70 years. She will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

She enjoyed Major League Baseball and was an avid Boston Red Socksfan.

Ann was a member of the Barwick Christian Union Church and the First Baptist Church of Cameron.

Years of Missouri living could not remove her east coast accent, which remained strong and brought smiles upon hearing her pronounce certain words, "park the car" being one of those sentences.

Ann will always be remembered for her strong faith, unconditional love and caring heart.

Ann always stayed busy in summers, with watching her grandchildren and helping her husband tend to their large and consistently prosperous garden; her superior canning skills were unmatched.

She is known for her endless supply of homemade cookies and outstanding skills, feeding the summer hay crew.

Ann was a social butterfly and enjoyed visiting her friends and family, which led to Frank's joke that she'd "flown the coop" all the time.

She went out of her way to ensure her family felt loved, which transpired through her tradition of purchasing a customized Dairy Queen ice-cream cake for their birthday, followed by many photos to document the special moments. She truly touched the lives of everyone who knew her, and she never met a stranger. Her presence is deeply missed by many.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Frank; two sons, Larry and Glenn; daughter, Gwen; and brother, John Fredrick Anderson.

Survivors: son, Gary (Debbie) Wilson, Emporia, Kansas; three daughters: Gail Wilson, Lawson, Missouri, Gaylynn Wilson, Kidder, Missouri, and Glynis (James) Dotson, Kidder; left behind to cherish her memory are her nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services: 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Poland Thompson Funeral, Cameron.

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial: Mirabile Cemetery, Mirabile, Missouri.

Memorial Donations to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.