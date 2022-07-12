Wilmes, Roger L. 1958-2022 Bolckow, Mo.

BOLCKOW, Mo. - Roger L. Wilmes, 63, of Bolckow, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Mosaic Life care, in St. Joseph, with his family and friends by his side. He was born Oct. 16, 1958, to Leo and Dorothy (Meyer) Wilmes. Roger married Marilyn Rosenbaum on Sept. 2, 1978, in Oregon, Missouri, and enjoyed 44 years together and she survives of the home.
Roger was a service technician for Ziegler Ag Equipment in Maryville, Missouri. He had been a mechanic for over 25 years. He worked for Flenties & Dean Machinery before Ziegler bought them out. Roger also helped his sons raise cattle at the Wilmes cattle farms.
Survivors include his parents; wife; three sons, Tim (Heather) Wilmes of Rosendale, Missouri, Tristen (Leigh) Wilmes of Oregon, Missouri, and Tyler (Tiffany) of Bolckow; six grandchildren and the light of his life Makenna, Gracie, Maddox, Corbin, Tyson, and Cayden; siblings, Larry (Debbie) Wilmes of Bolckow, Earl (Diana) Wilmes of Ravenwood Missouri, Norbert (Cindy) Wilmes of Savannah, Missouri, Leonard (Jane) Wilmes of Bethany, Missouri, Helen (Mark) Weiderholt of Stanberry, Missouri, Dennis (Lorie) Wilmes of Rea, Missouri, and Shirley (Dan) Heideman of Barnard, Missouri; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Visitation and family receiving hours will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Caywood, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Wilmes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
