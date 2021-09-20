Wilmes, Norman F. 1959-2021 San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Norman Francis Wilmes, 62, of San Antonio, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in San Antonio.
Norman was born on July 23, 1959, in Maryville, to Bernard and Cecelia (Gast) Wilmes.
He was a graduate of Maryville High School, and worked as a farmer and independent land surveyor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard and two brothers, Steven and Elmer Wilmes.
Norman is survived by: his mother, Cecelia Wilmes, Maryville; his children, Seth (Teela) Wilmes, Huxley, Iowa, Katie Wilmes (John Burns), Overland Park, Kansas; their mother, Sonja (Hill) Wilmes, Maryville; Gregory (Janelle) Derr, St. Joseph; Greg's mother, Terri Derr, St. Joseph; eight siblings: Allen (Janice) Wilmes, Kansas City, Missouri, Ida Mae Trueblood, St. Joseph, Georgia (Leo) Haines, Brighton, Iowa, Norma (Herb) Meyer, Edwards, Illinois, Ervin Wilmes, Maryville, Elaine Wilmes, Longville, Minnesota, Wayne (Theresa) Wilmes, Bradley, Wisconsin and Angela (Ron) Hagey, Burlington Junction, Missouri; four grandchildren: Connor, Harper, Tanner, Rowen and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Burial: St. Marys Cemetery in Maryville.
Rosary: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, at the church, following the rosary.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
