Wilmes, Leo A. 1928-2022 Ravenwood, Mo.

RAVENWOOD Mo. - Leo A. Wilmes, 94, of Ravenwood, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Pineview Manor Nursing Home in Stanberry.
He was born on April 23, 1928, in Conception Junction, Missouri, to Hubert Joseph and Emma Marie (Zimmerman) Wilmes. He grew up in Nodaway County and after returning from the Army he farmed and raised livestock in the Bolckow area.
A Korean War veteran, Leo proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a security guard for the 502 Recon Platoon.
On Oct. 4, 1950, at the Conception Abbey Basilica, Leo was united in marriage to Dorothy Ann Meyer.
His memberships included St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, Missouri, and the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion Post 287, Savannah, Missouri.
Leo is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of the home; five sons, Larry (Debbie) Wilmes, Bolckow, Missouri, Earl (Diana) Wilmes, Ravenwood, Norbert (Cindy) Wilmes, Savannah, Leonard (Jane) Wilmes, Bethany, Missouri, and Dennis (Lorie) Wilmes, Rea, Missouri; two daughters, Helen (Mark) Wiederholt, Stanberry, Shirley (Dan) Heideman, Barnard, Missouri; and daughter-in-law, Marilyn Wilmes, Bolckow; three brothers, John (Liz) Wilmes, Tony (Nina) Wilmes, and Harry (Donna) Wilmes, all of Maryville; four sisters, Anna Henggeler, Maryville, Missouri, Rose Luke, Maryville, Margaret Ohlberg, Hamilton, Missouri, and Kathy (Robert) Schieber, Stanberry; 20 grandchildren; 32 great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, several foster children and foster grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Roger Wilmes; and five brothers, Paul, Charles, Gene, Mike and Pat Wilmes.
There will be a family and parish Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction. The visitation will follow until 8 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction. The burial will be in the Walnut Grove Cemetery, Cawood, Missouri, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Walnut Grove Cemetery, Cawood, or to the Mosaic Hospice, Maryville.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
