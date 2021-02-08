Wilmes, Ernest R. 1942-2021

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Ernest Ronald "Ron" Wilmes, 78, of Maryville, passed peacefully at home on Feb. 2, 2021, surrounded by family.

Ron was born on Feb. 10, 1942, in Maryville, son of Ernie and Maxine Wilmes.

After graduating from Jefferson High School in May of 1959, Ron attended Northwest Missouri State University for 2 1/2 years and did farm work, during the summer months.

He later worked for the MFA at Conception Jct. for 1 1/2 years.

Ron worked for Conception Abbey Farms and also the Convent Dairy Farm for the Benedictine Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Clyde, Missouri. From 1963 to 1967, Ron was in the Air Force. Stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Anchorage, Alaska.

On April 16, 1966, Ron married the love of his life, Judy Meyer of Conception Jct., Missouri, at St. Columba in Conception Jct.

On April 13, 1967, their first child Ron was born in Anchorage.

After the Air Force, Ron went back to NWMSU and completed his degree. On June 15, 1970, he started working at Nodaway Valley Bank and their second child, Amy, was born the next day, June 16. Their 3rd child, Tammi, was born on Sept. 12, 1971.

Eventually, Ron's career path led him to truck driving. In the beginning, he transported cars for two years, for Dean Lucas Transport, Stanberry, Missouri, but spent most of his driving years hauling tankers of soybean oil for AG Processing and St. Joe Express. He was very happy driving around the country earlier on while providing a good life for his family. On a good day, he might even boast about his safety record.

Once Ron decided to retire, he enjoyed golfing, fishing with his grandkids, watching his grandkids' sporting events or activities, being with family, trips to Arizona and taking the train to root on his beloved St. Louis Cardinals.

Ron was a member of the American Legion Post #464, Conception Jct., for over 53 years, member of the Knights of Columbus 1931 in Conception Jct., and member of the Eagles Lodge and lifetime member of Elks Lodge in Maryville.

Growing up, Ron loved horses, cars and spending time with his brothers, cousins, aunts and uncles; he had a full life.

Ron was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend. He could light up a room by just entering it with his smile and kindness. Ron loved socializing and never met a stranger!

Watching baseball, playing cards, trips to King City Lake, golfing, loving his dog, Lucky and his cat, Boo Boo, wintering in Arizona with Judy, fishing with his grandkids, listening to Johnny Cash, dancing and telling jokes were some of his favorite things.

Ron loved God and his Country, and was very proud of our troops and our freedom.

Ron had a good work ethic, and was very happy just being with his family and friends.

He was proceeded in death by: his parents, Ernie and Maxine Wilmes; parents-in-law, Al and Lucille Meyer; brother-in-law, JR Meyer; sisters-in-law:Martha Wilmes, Sue Wilmes, Janice Meyer; and grandson, Hunter Giesken.

He is survived by: his wife Judy, of 54 years; son, MAJ(R) Ronald P. Wilmes (Angela) Smithville; daughters, Amy Wilmes-Brown (Perry) Platte City, Missouri and Tammi Giesken (Corey) Kansas City, Missouri; grandkids: Taylor Van Vickle (Seth), Madison Vice (Jesse), Brynnen Wilmes, Amber Weeks, Steven Weeks, Joshua Weeks, Cameron Brown, Kenadi Brown and Grayson Giesken; great- grandkids: Eleanor Van Vickle, Ellis Van Vickle, Brenden Vice, Caden Vice, Jayden Vice, Trevor Walton, Kaden Brooks, Piper Brooks, Jackson Redmond and Ryleigh Weeks; brothers: Steve Wilmes (Dianne), Rich Wilmes (Martha), Jim Wilmes (Sue) and Bob Wilmes (Sherry); sisters-in-law: Jerri Fannon, Joy McManus and Denise Meyer; brothers-in-law: Bob Fannon, Ed McManus and Johnny Meyer; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends as well.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Oncology providers, physicians, nurses, and staff at Mosaic in St. Joseph, and to all their family and friends for their love and support.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream: www.stgregorysmaryville.org., 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

Military Burial Services will be at St. Columba in Conception, Missouri.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

For those wishing to make donations, the family suggests donations to Lymphoma Research Foundation and the American Military Veterans Foundation. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.