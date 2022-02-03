Wilmarth, Harold 1940-2022 Mesa, Ariz.

MESA, Ariz. - On June 15, 1940, Harold "Hal" Wilmarth was born to Vern and Dorothy Neill Wilmarth. He grew up in rural Adams County, Iowa, and attended a rural county school. In 1958 Harold graduated from Corning High School, where he was active in football, wrestling, and vocational agriculture (FFA). After high school, Harold attended NWMSU and continued wrestling, football, and working through college, where he graduated with a BS in Agriculture.
Harold married Joy Couts on June 16, 1963, after graduating from NWMSU. He continued working for the Espey family at Farmers Produce and Farmers Elevator in Hopkins, Missouri. In 1971, Harold and his brother Neill purchased the elevator. He and Neill saw a lot of growth in the fertilizer and chemicals industry and grew the business to eventually add locations across northern Missouri in Burlington Junction and Rockport.
Harold was an active member of the United Methodist Church, where he served on the board of trustees. He also served on the Board of Directors for several entities, including United Suppliers, Mo Ag Industries Council, Feed & Grain Association, and Northstar Advocacy Center for domestic abuse.
In 1965 Harold and Joy welcomed Shari, the first of their four children, into the world. Tami, Todd, and Scott followed through the years after. Harold was a family man who enjoyed taking the kids for an extended summer vacation, camping, fishing, and water skiing. As the kids grew older, Harold relished all of the kids' sporting activities.
Harold eventually sold Farmers Elevator and spent his time tending his farms. He and Joy built a winter home in Mesa, Arizona, where they enjoyed spending time with friends. After Joy passed in 2000, Harold revaluated life's priorities and began taking more time for himself.
In March of 2014, Harold met Sharon Weiss, his next lifetime companion. He and Sharon continued splitting their time between summers in Maryville, Missouri, and winters in Mesa. Harold enjoyed traveling, being active, and playing cards with friends. Harold cherished Sharon's love, care, and devotion as the years passed.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife Joy; parents Dorthy Schmitz and Vern Wilmarth; and siblings, Neill Wilmarth and Darleen Rice.
He is survived by his longtime companion Sharon Weiss; sister Pauline McCoy; Joy's family Darryl and Connie Couts, Rod and Carole Couts; four children; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Harold passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 27, 2022, in Mesa. The family will hold a private burial service and plan a celebration of life later this summer near his birthday, June 15.
Instead of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his honor to Northwest Missouri State University's athletic department or the Harold "Hal" Wilmarth scholarship for agriculture science majors. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
