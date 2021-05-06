Wills, Francis B. 1938-2021 Glendale, Ariz.

GLENDALE, Ariz. -Francis Barry Wills, 82, of Glendale, died peacefully at his home on April 4, 2021.

Barry was born May 22, 1938, in Atchison, Kansas, to Francis Robert (Frank) Wills and Vivian Barry Wills.

Barry attended St. Benedict's Grade School and graduated from Maur Hill High School, in 1956.

After spending time in the Army in California, he came back to Atchison, where he worked at the Grain Terminal, from 1958 to 1963. He went on to be a driver salesman for Price District Co., from 1963 to 1967. From 1967 to 1980, he worked at Page Airways DIPEC, in Atchison.

On Feb. 16, 1973, Barry was united in marriage to Marjorie (Marge) Bertels-Lutz. In April 1982, Barry and Marge moved to Glendale, where they spent the rest of their lives together.

Barry worked at the Arizona Department of Corrections from 1993 to 2004, where he retired as a Correctional Program Supervisor.

He is remembered as an excellent Catholic role model and for his love of golf. He cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all his heart, and always sent cards to each one of them on birthdays and holidays.

Barry is survived by: his grandsons: Jason (Amber) Bradley, Basehor, Kansas, Ryan (Jess) Bradley, Robbinsdale, Minnesota, Joseph Lutz, Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughter, Alyssa Lutz Cobain, Phoenix, Arizona; 10 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by: his wife, Marge Wills; daughter, Julie Bradley; sons, Randy and Tim Lutz; granddaughter, Holly Bradley; his parents; and a sister, Janice Supple.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sat. May 8, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB officiating.

Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Atchison, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial contribution to St. Raphael Catholic Church Renovation Fund, Glendale, or to the St. Benedicts Abbey in care of the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.