VERDON, Neb. - Darel Willman, 70, of Verdon, passed away Feb. 6, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at Harris Cemetery.

Friends may sign the guest registry and view, beginning from Noon until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.

Dorr & Clark Funeral Home, 2303 Harlan St., Falls City, NE 68355 402-245-2424.

More information can be found at www.dorrandclark.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.