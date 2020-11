Willie Ray Knadler, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

He was born May 21, 1956, in St. Joseph, to Willie and Violet (Sweet) Knadler.

He was a member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church.

Willie enjoyed farming and was a professional truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Howard Knadler.

Survivors include cousins, Nelson Sweet (Marcia), Melvin Sweet, Wayne Sweet, Dave Sweet (Colleen), Mary Ann Sweet, Kathy Reno (Larry), Roger Knadler, Jerry Knadler (Debbie), Herbie Knadler.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 3 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.