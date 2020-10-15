SAVANNAH, Mo. - Virgil "Doc" Williams, 83, Savannah, Missouri; passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Shady Lawn with his family by his side.

Doc was born on April 14, 1937, in Fillmore, Missouri, to the late Reed Earl and Martha Opal (Hall) Williams. He was a graduate of Fillmore High School.

Mr. Williams worked in construction most of his life as a heavy equipment operator. After his retirement he worked for the Andrew Country Road and Bridge.

Doc was a member of the First Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Local #101, and taught in their apprenticeship program. He enjoyed music and playing guitar, hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, working on the farm and above all spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Doc was married to Betty L. Bisig on July 25, 1954, and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. She survives him of the home.

Additional survivors include: children, Carey Williams (Tammy), Kim Bauman (Randy), Jeff Williams (Judy); daughter-in-law, Linda Williams; grandchildren, Kae Lewis (Chad), Cara Damgar (Jamie), Tawni Bross (Dave), Megan House (Johnny), Dustin Bauman (Emily); 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Williams, and brother, Roger Williams.

Services 11:30 a.m. Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.