ROELAND PARK, Kan. - Stephen Kent Williams, 61, of Roeland Park, died Monday, March 30, 2020, after a brief illness.

Steve was born on Oct. 16, 1958, on the Sangley Point Naval Base, in the Philippine Islands.

He grew up in St. Joseph, and graduated from Central High School in 1976.

He worked in the hardware industry for most of his career, beginning at Wyeth Hardware, in St. Joseph, and continuing at Strasser Hardware, in Kansas City.

He married Victoria Ringot, of St. Joseph, in July of 1981, and they moved to the Kansas City area in 1987.

He enjoyed morel hunting, fishing, playing music, gardening, reading, barbecuing, and being with family and friends.

He is survived by: his wife, Victoria Williams; his father, Dr. Thomas W. Williams; his siblings: Alison (Richard) Coulson, Murray (Carmen) Williams and Thomas W. Williams Jr. (Dawn); nieces and nephew: Mary Lynn (David) Tremaine, Harper (Rebecca) Coulson, Amber Ringot and Shante Ringot; great-nephews; great-nieces; and beloved aunt, uncle, cousins and second cousins.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lynn Bartlett.

A memorial service celebrating Steve's life will be planned for a future date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.