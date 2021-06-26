Ernest L. Williams, Sr., 93, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021.
He was born May 31, 1928, in Halls, Missouri, to Benton and Bertha (McCoy) Williams.
Ernest married Barbara Ann Norris on Sept. 3, 1949. She preceded him in death Jan. 16, 2000.
He retired from the St. Joseph Stockyards in 1993 after 50 years of employment.
Ernest helped many people and was a very giving and modest man. He was dedicated to his family and was a hero to all his grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his sons, Timothy Ray Williams, Gary Lee Williams; parents; numerous brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his children, Shirley Bowden, Joyce Stewart, Danny Williams (Angela), Sherry Williams, Terry Williams (Kathy), Karen Williams (John), Ernest Leroy Williams, Jr. (Lori), Kim Renee Recob (Jon); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
