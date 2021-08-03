Williams, Richard W. 1951-2021 Highland, Kan.

HIGHLAND, Kan. - Richard Wayne Williams, 69, of Highland, Kansas, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, surrounded by family.
Richard was born Aug. 12, 1951, in St. Joseph, to John and Hazel (Sothers) Williams. Richard attended Central high School. After High School he attended Hillyard Technical College, and managed a McDonalds. His most passionate job was his work and dedication at the Quaker Oats Company for 32 years.
On Oct. 23, 1982, Richard married Judy Kinkead, together they brought four children into the mix Richard and Sarah Williams and Suzie and Angie Kinkead.
After retiring from Quaker Oats, Richard worked for the Doniphan County Road and Bridge. Richard enjoyed being with his family, hunting and fishing. A yearly return to Estes Park with Judy to watch the elk, and take more pictures and videos than Marty Stouffer, was a favorite vacation. Richard was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Hiawatha, Kansas.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel Williams; in-laws, Howard and Thelma Rodecap; son-in-law, Mike Smith; and granddaughter, Tiffany Neil Cordy.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Judy of the home; children, Richard (Crash) Williams (Susie), Sarah (Jeff) Chamberlain, Suzie Smith, Angie (Rick) Eberly; eight grandchildren, Richard Williams III, Shane and Mason Chamberlain, Dakota (Jake) Latimer, Jordann Smith, Cooper Eberly, Crystal (Dustin) Drennen, Josh (Kelsi) Neil; and seven great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are his siblings, John (Kristy) Williams, Arthur (Susie) Williams, Karen Foxworthy, Caroline (Steve) Parnell, Debra (Mike) Hendrix, Douglas Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was Judy's best friend for 39 years, and a friend to many, many more and will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Richard Williams Memorial Fund in care of Chapel Oaks funeral Home, P.O. Box 33 Highland, KS 66035.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Highland after 10 a.m. Wednesday, where family and friends will be received Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church 10 a.m. in Hiawatha.
Please remember the family with a note of remembrance at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
