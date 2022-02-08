Lester Richard Williams, 65, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
He was born April 3, 1956, in Saratoga Springs, New York, to Harold and Mae Williams.
Lester worked at BMS Logistics for 26 years. He loved his job there and earned many awards.
He enjoyed fishing, watching Westerns, football, playing the lottery, and going to the Brown Bear, where he had his own seat. He especially loved playing with his dog, Snowball. He was a good cook and was known for his macaroni salad.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Williams.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Williams (Mark McDonough); grandson, Patrick Connell, Jr.; brother, Robert Williams (Melissa); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and his beloved dog, Snowball.
The family will gather with friends noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Brown Bear.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
