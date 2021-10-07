Kenneth D. Williams, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
He was born Aug. 13, 1937, in Mount Levi, Arkansas, to Lester and Lena (Overton) Williams.
He married Barbara Y. (Hemness) on May 14, 1966. She preceded him in death on Feb. 3, 2017.
Kenneth proudly served in the Air National Guard during the Vietnam war. He worked for Woolworth's from 1968-1994, Schlotsky's Deli, in canteen services at VA hospitals, and later Sam's Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife; two infant children, Kevin and Karen; and a brother, L.D. Williams.
Survivors include daughter, Lynne Schultz (Gale); son, Brian; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
