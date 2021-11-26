Karen Williams, 75, St. Joseph, passed away on Nov. 23, 2021.
Karen married Jim Williams on Sept. 4, 1970.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
She is survived by sons, Bozie (Lisa) Williams, Sid (Vicky) Giffin and John Giffin; stepchildren, Kim Delaney and Kevin Williams; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the American Kidney Foundation or to St. Joseph Animal Shelter. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
