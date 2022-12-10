Williams, Julie A. 1944-2022 Lathrop, Mo. Dec 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATHROP, Mo. - Julie Ann Williams, 78, passed away Dec. 5, 2022.She was born June 27, 1944, in Parkville, Missouri, to John and Julia (Korzinowski) Samborski.Julie was a graduate of Parkhill High School, class of 1966.She worked as a cook in the Lawson School District until retiring.She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; three brothers, Tony, Eddie, and Junior; four sisters, Elizabeth Moore, Pauline Van Horn, Jody Redding, Joann Gardner.Survivors: sons, Doug (Cheryl) Williams and Danny Williams, both of Lathrop, Missouri; granddaughter, Ashley (Blake) Bates; and great-granddaughter, Alissa Bates.She loved her family and spending time together and making memories.Julie enjoyed working in her flower garden and cooking and baking.Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at St. Ann Parish, Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m.Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday evening, Dec. 11, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri.Burial in Converse Cemetery, Lathrop.Memorials may be given to St. Ann Parish.Online condolences: www.polandthompson.comArrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Julie Ann Williams Alissa Bates Gastronomy Christianity Education Missouri St. Ann Burial Cameron Parish × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 10, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 09, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 08, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Belt HighwayKrampusnacht celebration to be held DowntownKCI looking for volunteers to test new terminalSJSD race draws two hopefuls for two seats so farMWSU announces new football coachPianist, guitarist to put on classical Christmas show this weekendCity loses money from facility contractsHigh rate of illnesses pushing ER to overflowNorthwest Missouri State orders dorm demolitionMissouri Amendment 3 takes effect Thursday but confusion abounds for marijuana use
