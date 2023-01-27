MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. - John F. Williams, Jr., 75, Mountain Home, Arkansas, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his home following a lengthy illness.
He was born Sept. 22, 1947, in St. Joseph, to John F. Williams and Hazel (Southers) Williams and attended Everett Elementary through 8th grade, graduating from Central High School in 1966.
While at Central, John was active in JROTC and was employed at Shanin's Drug Store. John's participation in JROTC was early preparation for his service to his country, as he was enlisted in the United States Army in 1967 and served with the third platoon of A Company, 1st Battalion of the 6th U.S. Infantry of the Americal Division in Vietnam. John served as a light weapons infantryman and then was the radio operator for the company commander while deployed to Vietnam. He returned to the United States in 1969 and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army at Ft. Lewis Washington, where he was serving with the B trp., 1st Battalion, 3rd Armored Cavalry.
John joined the St. Joseph Police Department in 1971, graduating third in his class in the Regional Training Academy in Liberty, Missouri. After working in the Patrol Division, John transferred to the Detective Division in 1982, where he obtained the rank of Sergeant. He then became the Detective Division Crimes Against Property Commander, becoming the Commander of the Crimes Against Persons Division in 1991. From 1982 through 1993 John was the SJPD S.W.A.T. team commander. He retired from the SJPD in 1996 after 25 years of service.
John married Kristi Alders on March 20, 1971, who survives of their home. In addition, he is survived by sons, John F. Williams, III, Mountain Home, Travis (Marlie) Williams, St. Joseph, and chosen son, Jamie (Charlee) Neidel, Savannah, Missouri; grandson, Wyatt (Maizey) Williams, Maryville, Missouri; and granddaughter, Taylor Williams, Maryville.
Additional survivors include brothers, Arthur (Susie), DeKalb, Missouri, and Douglas, Miami, Oklahoma; and sisters, Karen (Sally Williams) Foxworthy, Pleasant Valley, Missouri, Carolyn (Steve) Parnell, Miami, Oklahoma, Debra (Mike) Hendrix, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and sister-in-law, Judy Williams, Highland, Kansas; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, an infant, Franklin Wayne, and Richard Williams, Highland.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To send flowers to the family of John Williams, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.