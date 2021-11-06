SAVANNAH, Mo. - Joyce Ann Williams, 78, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
She was born May 18, 1943, in St. Joseph, to Orville and Emma (Lunsford) Banks.
Joyce was a member of Cornerstone Church in Savanah.
She enjoyed listening to Christian music, watching westerns, telling stories, cooking fabulous meals, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jackson Durham; great-grandson, Kaiber Williams; sisters, Ellen Breitkrutz, Pansy Taylor; and daughter-in-law, Maureen Williams.
Survivors include children, Melody Miller (Brad), Junior Williams, Joe Williams (Brenda), Sandy Williams; grandchildren, Trigger, Cody, Bronson, Chuck, Tarl, Jarrod, Bill, Samantha, Brendan, Jordan, Courtney; sisters, Hope Sisk (Jackie), Hazel Turner, Betty Sollars; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Three Rivers Hospice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.