AUBURN, Ind. - Joy Maureen Williams, 76, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home, in Auburn.

She was born Sept. 14, 1943, in St. Joseph, to John and Joy (Field) Hutton.

Maureen was a 1961 Graduate of Benton High School, in St. Joseph, and was a graphic artist and designer.

She worked at: Fletcher Mayo Associates, in St. Joseph, IDI, of Kanas City, Kanas, Hughes Advertising and Rose Design, Duff Company, in Kanas City, and Messenger Corporation, in Auburn.

She was currently a member at County Line Church of God and also attended Auburn First United Methodist Church.

She was baptized at King Hill Christian Church, former member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church, in St. Joseph, where she was a very active member and she also attended the 2nd Baptist Church, in Liberty, Missouri.

She married Pastor Dale Williams, on June 19, 2004, in the 2nd Baptist Church, in Liberty; he survives in Auburn.

Also surviving is: a daughter, Jacqueline (Casey) Crockett, of St. Joseph; and a stepson, Anthony "Tony" Williams, of LaPorte, Indiana; three grandchildren: Joseph (Leslie) Mulvaney, Gabrielle (Scott) Lauck and Dale Crockett; three step-grandchildren: Natalie Williams, Emma Williams and Lucy Williams; four great-grandchildren: Alex Mulvaney, Ruby Lauck, Henry Lauck and Annie Mulvaney; a sister, Jane (Larry) Reynolds; and a brother, Scott (Diane) Hutton.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and a stepson, Christopher Jon Williams.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. Rev. Stuart Kruse will officiate.

Burial will be at a later date, in Woodlawn Cemetery, in Auburn.

Calling is two hours prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed, in Maureen's name, to: Samaritans Purse or Parkview Hospice.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.