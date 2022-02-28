Williams, Jane 1938-2022 Lathrop, Mo.

LATHROP, Mo. - M. Jane Williams, age 83, of Lathrop, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home.
Jane was born on Sept. 6, 1938, the daughter of Lynn and Martha (Mallen) Pearson in Gower, Missouri. Jane was a graduate of Gower High School.
On Feb.1, 1959, she was united in marriage to Estil Williams at the Lathrop First Christian Church. Estil and Jane made their home on the family farm north of Lathrop, where they lived for 38 years until retiring to Lathrop.
Jane was a homemaker and farm wife; later, she worked for Boatmen's Bank in Kansas City, as a bank teller. Jane was devoted to her family. She was a member of the Lathrop First Christian Church. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Lou Bailey.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Estil, of the home; sons: Mark Williams (Anita) of Kearney, Missouri, Jeff Williams (Teresa) of Lathrop and Scott Williams (Kelly) of Lathrop; sister, Ann Gilleland (Jon) of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren: Justin Williams (Jessica) of Lathrop, Spencer Williams (Jennyfer) of Turney, Missouri, Josie Beumer (Kris) of Kansas City, Travis Williams (Mikayla) of Lathrop and Samantha Fielder (Ryan) of Kansas City; great-grandchildren: Gage, Beau, Alexis, Alyssa, Riggan, Makena, Kaston, Makenzie, Cora Jo, Breckyn and Brix; nieces, nephews and other extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Children's Mercy Hospital Cancer Center in care of the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Lathrop First Christian Church.
The family will begin receiving friends at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the services at Lathrop Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop, (816) 740-4658.
Online guestbook at: www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
