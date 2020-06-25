Williams, Jamie L.

Jamie L. Williams
KANSAS CITY, MO. - Jamie Lynn Cox Craig Williams, 48, of Kansas City, passed away June 22, 2020.
Survived by daughter Alyah; step-daughters Lexys Craig and Brianna Williams; parents Larry and Beverly Cox; brother Shane (Kim) Cox; nephew Salvatore Cox; mother and father-in-law Michael and Wanda Craig.
Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Visitation following until 4 p.m. Saturday June 27 at Sheffield Family Life Center, Kansas City.
Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.