Donnie Lee Williams, 61, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
On Aug. 25, 1960, he was born in St. Joseph to Oscar and Carolyn (Morse) Williams.
Donnie graduated from Central High School in 1978 and worked in fabrication at Altec.
He was an avid autograph collector and KC Chiefs fan.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Dorothy Kilgore; nephew, Shane Williams.
Survivors include his brother, Dave Williams (Kathie); nieces and nephews, Tracy Stewart (Melissa), Amanda Wiederholt (Jason), Jacob Williams (Sam), Elijah Williams (Tesia) and Brooklynn Williams (Nathan); extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.