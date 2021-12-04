CAMERON, Mo. - Debra Sue Williams, 69, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Dec. 2, 2021.
She was born Sept. 3, 1952, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Thomas and Maryln (Kenney) Williams, who preceded her in death.
Debbie graduated from Cameron High School in 1971. She received a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Elementary Education. She taught deaf education in the St. Joseph School District from 1985- 2009, until retiring.
Debbie was a member of the Ashland United Methodist Church, the Bell Choir, Knitting Guild, and P.E.O. Chapter KM of St. Joseph.
Survivors: two brothers, Stephen (Stephanie) Williams, Robert (Carmen) Williams; one sister, Linda (Ed) White, all of Cameron; eight nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Services: 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. one hour prior to the service.
Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
