D. Shane Williams, 42, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

He was born Oct. 15, 1978, in St. Joseph to David and Ruth (Vaughn) Williams.

Shane married Amy Davis on Jan. 25, 2002. She survives of the home.

He worked as a laborer in the construction business.

Shane loved fishing and music. He would be there for anybody to give a helping hand.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Groce.

Survivors include his wife, Amy Williams; sons, Skyler, Bailey, Jace and Nash Williams; father, David O. Williams (Kathie); stepdad, Charles Groce; and siblings, Tracy Embrey, Amanda Wiederholt, Jacob Elijah, and Brooklynn Williams; numerous aunts and uncles.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help with funeral expenses. Obituary, online donations and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.