Williams, Carol R.

Carol R. Williams

COLCORD, Okla. - Carol Renee Williams, 70, Colcord, formerly of Gower, Missouri, passed away March 7, 2020.

Survived by: her husband, Keith Williams; sons, Bryan Williams and wife, Joni, and Bryce Williams and wife, Stephanie; granddaughter, Brylee; brother, Craig Breckenridge and wife, Susan; sisters, Cheryl Routh and Carmen Bennett

Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Burial: Lathrop Cemetery.