SAVANNAH, Mo. -Bobby Lee Williams I, 77, of Savannah, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in St. Joseph.

He was born Jan. 11, 1943, in Tennessee to John and Marie (Madewell) Williams.

He married Dorothy O'Banion on June 9, 1985, and survives of the home.

Bobby loved his Lord and family. He was never angry and easy going.

He owned and operated Heritage Guttering and Heartland Guttering.

He was a Rumnichal Gypsy by birth.

He is survived by: his wife; sons, Bobby II and Jena Williams, of Savannah, Darren Garrett, of St. Joseph; daughters, Kimberly Kaiser of St. Louis, Missouri, and Kylee and Torriana Williams, of the home; brothers, John (Betty) Williams of Franklin, Ohio, and Jim Williams of Hudson, New York; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sons, Jeremy and Eric Williams.

Memorial Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.

Memorial Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Green Valley Baptist Church, St. Joseph.

Memorials are suggested to: Green Valley Baptist Church.

Breit-Hawkins Funeral, Savannah Home is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.