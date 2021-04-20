SAVANNAH, Mo. - Betty Williams, 83, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Living Community with her family by her side.

Betty was born on Nov. 7, 1937, in Savannah to the late Frank Jacob Bisig and Virginia Chloe (Moran) Hadorn.

Before retiring in 2002, Mrs. Williams served as Andrew County Clerk for eight years. Prior to that she was a fee agent at the Department of Motor Vehicle for twelve years.

Mrs. Williams sang at funerals for Jim Hawkins and Ron Crouse at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home for several years. Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, canning and most of all taking care of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty married Virgil "Doc" Williams on July 25, 1954. He preceded her in death. In addition to Doc and her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her oldest son, Ricky Williams.

Survivors include her children, Carey Williams (Tammy), Kim Bauman (Randy), Jeff Williams (Judy); daughter-in-law, Linda; grandchildren, Kae Lewis (Chad), Cara Damgar (Jamie), Tawni Bross (Dave), Megan House (Johnny), Dustin Bauman (Emily); 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; siblings, Charlette Cantrell and F. Wayne Bisig and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

A register book will be available to sign at our chapel 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.