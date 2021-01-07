Williams, Bette J. 1924-2021

OREGON, Mo - Bette Jean Williams, 96, of Oregon, Missouri passed away Jan. 4, 2021, at the Oregon Care Center.

She was born on Nov. 7, 1924, to Hollis and Nora, (Eads) Pile, Sr. in St. Joseph. She attended Highland Country School and graduated from Oregon High School.

On June 12, 1942, she was married to Russell L. Williams, and they became parents of three sons, Thomas L., Edward J., and Bill R.

Bette had a passion for community, and dedication and a heart to serve others. She was a longtime member and secretary of the Oregon United Methodist Church. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 68 years; the first woman to serve as Oregon Unit President in 1946, and the 4th District President in 1951. For 60 years she was the county's chairwoman for Oregon. She was a member of the Holt County Republican Club, Chapter Z P.E.O., and a member of the 4th District Past Presidents Parley.

Bette was also involved in the Sophomore Pilgrimage, Girls State, and the Auxiliary Poppy Drive.

Bette was honored with the "Chapel of Four Chaplains" award for the State of Missouri American Legions in 1997, included in the "20 Who Count" in 2011, and given the Buck O'Neil Award from the Kansas City Royals in 2012.

In 2007 the Holt County commissioners honored her by proclaiming every County Government Day be called, "County Government Day/Bette Williams Day." The Missouri House of Representatives also passed a resolution recognizing her outstanding personal and professional achievements and congratulating Bette on the renaming of County Government Day.

One of Bette's causes included the American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Gift Shop for veterans, for which she served as Chairwoman for 25 years.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Russell; brother, Hollis L. Pile, Jr.; and sisters, Lorraine Esch, Mary Jo Ruebsamen, Patricia Shields, and Beverly Johnson.

Survivors include her sons, Tom (Jeannie) and Ed (Janie) Williams of Oregon, and Bill (Shelley) Williams of St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Loretta Pile; grandchildren, Kelli Williams, Brian Williams, Jodi Williams Sipes, and Betsy (Jeremy) Tobin; and six great grandchildren, Westyn and Wyett Williams, Taylor, Tanner and Ty Tobin, and Nolan Sipes.

Private family services (due to Covid): Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, 10:30 a.m., Oregon United Methodist Church. Open visitation for the public at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, on Thursday and Friday. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials: Cameron Veterans Home or charity of donor's choice.

Memorials: Cameron Veterans Home or charity of donor's choice.