Williams, Bette 1941-2023 Shelbyville, Ky.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. - Bette Williams passed on Feb. 9, 2023, at 81 years of age, at Masonic Home, Shelbyville, Kentucky.She was born at home, March 31, 1941, in Rockville, Nebraska.Bette and her husband were the owners of the Sugar Shack Bakery. After retiring she moved to Shelbyville.She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Leona Rasmussen, Burlington Junction, Missouri; her husband, Robert L. Williams Sr., St. Joseph; and her son, Thomas Wayne, Wathena, Kansas.She is survived by her daughter, Kim Venegas, Shelbyville; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Bette will be interred at a later date at Fort Leavenworth Military Cemetary, Leavenworth, Kansas.In lieu of flowers please send donations to Shelby County Public Library, Shelbyville.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
