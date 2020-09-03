Williams, Barbara M. 1938-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Barbara Marie (Bendure) Williams was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 13, 1938, to Francis (Byrd) and Cloyce Bendure. She lived nearly all of her 82 years in and around Cameron, Missouri. She went to be with her Lord on August 29, 2020, in Liberty, Missouri.

Barb was many things: devout Christian, loyal sister, beloved mother, and doting grandmother and great-grandmother.

Barb enjoyed going camping with her family and always served as the "camp director." Barb loved playing cards, crocheting, gardening, going fishing, bike riding, listening to Elvis, and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs. She will be sorely missed by those of us who spent so many days around her kitchen table.

Barb will be remembered fondly by her husband, Gary Thomas Williams, and her sons and their families. Sons, Dennis Williams (Betty), Darryl Williams (Diane), Doug Williams; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Rachelle Williams, Ben Williams, and Michelle Volkart (Collin) and son Victor, Daedra Powers (Brad) and son Carter, Dustin Williams and son Joel. Barb also leaves behind a sister, Bonnie Roots (Larry), and brother, Kenneth Bendure (Donna), as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 4 at Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Road, Kansas City, MO 64119.

The family will receive friends during a visitation at 9 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions in Barb's memory to the American Heart Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.