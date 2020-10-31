William Walden Shimer, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away at home with his family by his side, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. He was born Nov. 19, 1928, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Son of the late Nellie and Earl Shimer.

He worked at Continental Can, Gerber, and was a self-employed carpenter. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He loved the Bible and the promises therein, including the coming earthly paradise. He wanted others to know these wonderful promises as well, that is why one of his greatest joys was spending time in the volunteer ministry to help others come to understand the Bible. He loved his family and friends, and had the gift of making his friends feel like family.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 70 years, Marion Pauline (Sullivan) Shimer; daughter, Nancy Shimer; brother, Robert (Babe) Shimer; and sisters, Virginia Lavadure and Doris King.

Surivors include sons, William (Vickie) Shimer Jr., and Randy (Lizabeth) Shimer, both of St. Joseph, daughters, Deborah (Steve) Duncan, Savannah, Missouri, and Carolyn (Eddie) Milbradt, Ellsworth, Kansas; brothers, Dale, Donnie, Butch, and Jim; and sisters, Betty Frazee and Patty Kincaid; 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Mr. Shimer will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. over Zoom.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.